AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami arrested in Chennai for attempting to stage protest

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and other AIADMK party cadre were arrested by Chennai police and taken to Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore | Photo Credit: Raghunathan SR

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was arrested along with party members when they attempted to protest at Valluvar Kottam on Wednesday. The former Chief Minister was protesting against Assembly Speaker M. Appavu’s support of O. Panneerselvam, who was recently expelled by the AIADMK.

Mr. Palaniswami was detained by the Chennai City Police for attempting to take out a protest without obtaining permission. The AIADMK leader, along with senior leaders were taken to the Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore.

Mr. Palaniswami, speaking to the media at the stadium later said they would be continuing the protest until the issue he raised pertaining to the expelled member being addressed as the Deputy leader of the Opposition was resolved.

AIADMK cadres protest

As many as 274 AIADMK functionaries and cadres who staged road roko at four places in Salem city condemning the arrest of their party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and MLAs in Chennai were removed by the police on Wednesday. Cadres staged road roko near the new bus stand, Sarkar Kollapatti, near union office at Ayodhiyapattinam and Kondalampatti roundabout.

AIADMK party cadres were removed by police in #Salem in Tamil Nadu after they staged a road roko condemning the arrest of their party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai on October 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

In Erode, former MLAs K.V. Ramalingam and K.S. Thennarasu led a protest at Veerappanchatiram bus stand in which over 100 cadres took part. They raised slogans against the State government and later staged a sit-in-protest on Sakthi Road. Police personnel removed them and lodged them at a marriage hall.