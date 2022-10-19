Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami arrested in Chennai for attempting to stage protest

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and other AIADMK party cadre were arrested by Chennai police and taken to Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was arrested along with party members when they attempted to protest at Valluvarkotram on Wednesday. The former Chief Minister was protesting against Assembly Speaker M. Appavu’s support of O. Panneerselvam, who was recently expelled by the AIADMK

Mr. Palaniswami was detained by the Chennai City Police for attempting to take out a protest without obtaining permission. The AIADMK leader, along with senior leaders were taken to the Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore. 

Mr.  Palaniswami, speaking to the media at the stadium later said they would be continuing the protest until the issue he raised pertaining to the expelled member being addressed as the Deputy leader of the Opposition was resolved. 


