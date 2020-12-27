AIADMK leader Munusamy dismisses demand for share in power

Chennai

27 December 2020 18:23 IST

AIADMK leader Munusamy made the remarks in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other senior leaders.

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s deputy coordinator, K. P. Munusamy, on Sunday hogged the limelight at the launch of the party’s campaign for the next year’s Assembly election.

Known for being blunt while articulating his position, Mr. Munusamy rebutted criticism levelled against Dravidian movement for being a “non-performer” and rejected the demand for share in power.

Pointing out that there were “several persons who are doing calculations” to gain a foothold in the State, making use of the absence of leaders of the stature of M.G. Ramachandran, Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi, he stated that “some blacklegs, some national parties, some opportunists, a community and a group which have been determined to finish off the Dravidian movement and its leaders from the days of Periyar [Dravida Kazhagam founder E.V. Ramasamy] are carrying on a campaign that Tamil Nadu has been destroyed during the 50-year-long rule of the Dravidian movement.”

Mr. Munusamy, former Local Administration Minister and now a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), said the State’s progress in different fields such as higher education, agriculture and health was “all possible” due to the Dravidian rule.

At the same time, he contended that “owners” of the movement were former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai, M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, and not Karunanidhi. Under the present circumstances, the “ownership” of the movement belonged to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other members of the party, he said.

As for the idea of share in power, the ruling party’s senior functionary emphasised that it would be the AIADMK-led government that would be formed in the event of success in the Assembly poll. “There is no meaning or need for coalition government. Be it national parties or regional parties, if any of them wants to forge an alliance with us for the purpose of establishing a coalition government, it has to keep this aspect in mind.”

R. Vaithilingam, another deputy coordinator, underscored the importance of unity among members of the party. D. Jayakumar, Fisheries Minister and district secretary of the North Chennai (South-East) unit of the AIADMK, said that since 1977, his party had accomplished victory in seven out of 10 Assembly elections and it would continue with its winning streak this time. E. Madhusudanan, chairman of the party presidium, and P. Thangamani, Electricity Minister and secretary of the Namakkal district unit of the party, were among those who addressed the function.