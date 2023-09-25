AIADMK leader demands compensation to be paid to family of deceased farmer

September 25, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday demanded that a compensation of ₹25 lakh be paid to the family of a farmer of a village near Tirukuvalai of Tiruvarur district who reportedly died of distress caused by the withering of his kuruvai crop.

In a statement, he reiterated that the government should undertake an assessment of the crop loss comprehensively and pay the compensation of ₹35,000 per acre.

Separately, in a post to his social media handle, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran condemned the arrest of farmers’ leader P.R. Pandian who was on an agitation against the Karnataka government’s “refusal” to release Cauvery water.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another development, AIADMK’s expelled coordinator O. Panneerselvam thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the launch of Vande Bharat train services between Chennai and Tirunelveli and Chennai and Vijayawada and requested him to have the Chennai-Tirunelveli service extended to Kanniyakumari.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.