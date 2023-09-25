AIADMK leader demands compensation to be paid to family of deceased farmer

September 25, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday demanded that a compensation of ₹25 lakh be paid to the family of a farmer of a village near Tirukuvalai of Tiruvarur district who reportedly died of distress caused by the withering of his kuruvai crop.

In a statement, he reiterated that the government should undertake an assessment of the crop loss comprehensively and pay the compensation of ₹35,000 per acre.

Separately, in a post to his social media handle, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran condemned the arrest of farmers’ leader P.R. Pandian who was on an agitation against the Karnataka government’s “refusal” to release Cauvery water.

In another development, AIADMK’s expelled coordinator O. Panneerselvam thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the launch of Vande Bharat train services between Chennai and Tirunelveli and Chennai and Vijayawada and requested him to have the Chennai-Tirunelveli service extended to Kanniyakumari.