AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar rules out rapprochement with O. Panneerselvam faction

February 07, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The party’s organisation secretary alleged that deposed coordinator Mr. Panneerselvam, had been functioning as a “pro-DMK person”; he said workers of the AIADMK would not accept him

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and AIADMK organisation secretary D. Jayakumar. File | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary, D. Jayakumar, on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of a rapprochement with the camp led by the party’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam. 

In an interaction with journalists at Fort St. George in Chennai, Mr. Jayakumar alleged that Mr. Panneerselvam had been functioning as a pro-DMK person. Workers of the AIADMK would not accept such a person, he said. 

Mr. Jayakumar also said there would not be any meeting between Mr. Panneerselvam and the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Last Friday, BJP leaders had met both Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam and had asked them to work together in a “united AIADMK.” Mr. Panneerselvam subsequently withdrew his candidate for the upcoming Erode (East) bypoll, and the AIADMK’s candidate, K.S. Thennarasu is now in the fray.

