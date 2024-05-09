ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK leader counters R.S. Bharathi, alleges irregularities in Nanganallur Cooperative Building Society

Published - May 09, 2024 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

R.B. Udhayakumar

AIADMK senior leader R.B. Udhayakumar on Thursday said when his party comes to power in Tamil Nadu, an investigation would be taken up into the alleged irregularities in the Nanganallur Cooperative Building Society.

In a statement, Mr. Udhayakumar referred to social media posts about the alleged irregularities in the Society and contended: “Let me remind you that this government would change.. Then, those issues would be taken up for investigation”.

The former Minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of Mr.Bharathi making certain comments against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for criticising the M.K. Stalin government.

He charged that Mr. Bharathi was unable to list out the achievements of the DMK government and hence was resorting to personal attacks on Mr. Palaniswami.

“Has the DMK government brought in new welfare programmes other than those introduced by the erstwhile AIADMK regime? Have funds been allotted to them?” asked Mr.Udhayakumar.

The AIADMK’s deputy floor leader in the Assembly also recalled how the party MPs had protested in Parliament in 2019, which he contended led to the restoring of Tail Nadu’s rights in the Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka.

