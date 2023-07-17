HamberMenu
AIADMK justifies ED’s searches at premises linked to T.N. Minister Ponmudy’s premises

“They [ED] are doing their duty as they have prima facie materials. Why should the DMK feel agitated about this?,” remarked former AIADMK Minister D. Jayakumar

July 17, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar. File

AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary and former Minister D. Jayakumar on Monday, July 17, 2023 justified the action of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) against Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, which, he said, would have gathered enough materials first.

“They [ED] are doing their duty as they have prima facie materials. Why should the DMK feel agitated about this?” he said.

Pointing out that a due process of law would be followed in such a case, he said it would be proper if the ruling party faced the situation legally. He wondered why the DMK should complain of getting victimised. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / corruption & bribery

