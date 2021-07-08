AIADMK IT wing to reward best performing members of Chennai zone

CHENNAI

08 July 2021 13:46 IST

The Chennai zone of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s information technology (IT) wing has announced a prize scheme for best-performing members of the wing. The first prize would carry prize money of ₹2.5 lakh; the second, ₹1.5 lakh and the third, ₹1 lakh, according to a release issued by Kovai Sathyan, secretary of the zone.

