AIADMK IT Wing takes mimicry route to spread COVID-19 message

The AIADMK’s IT Wing is taking to various social media platforms to drive home the need for people to observe physical distancing, wear a mask and sanitise hands to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Recently, the IT Wing reached out to comedian Abhishek Kumar, who has been posting videos during the lockdown under the character ‘Mrs. Janaki’ that has become a big hit. In the video released a few days ago, ‘Mrs. Janaki’, in her now familiar modulation, asks people to follow ‘SMS’ — social distancing, proper wearing of masks, and sanitising one’s hands.

One crore views

“The video has already crossed over one crore views across all social media platforms since we released it on Thursday. Abhishek Kumar’s characterisation of ‘Mrs. Janaki’ has won the hearts of people. His messages have been going viral over the past 45 days. As he has a strong personality and the ability to capture hearts, we spoke to him, and he was very happy to do it in public interest,” Aspire K. Swaminathan, secretary, IT Wing, Chennai, told The Hindu.

Mr. Abhishek said the IT Wing approached him, and since the character was resonating well with the public, he was happy to help the government bring out the message.

Another video which Mr. Swaminathan says was a hit among the front-line workers was the one of various visuals of the government’s efforts to curb the contagion. The video, ‘Corona Anthem’, has A.R. Rahman’s Marvel Anthem in Tamil from Avengers: Endgame. “This went a very long way in motivating the front-line workers,” Mr. Swaminathan said. The team has also released other videos with COVID-19 messages. These include the famous Rajini dialogue ‘Kabali Da’ from Kabali, Dhanush’s dialogue from Maari, Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Kumudha happy annachi’ dialogue from Idharkuthaney Aasapattai Balakumara and a mimicry of actors Goudamani and Senthil, who are trying to decode a message from the Kalakeya tribe that speaks ‘Kili Kili’ in the blockbuster Baahubali. All the dialogues ask people to wear a mask.

Mr. Swaminathan said the IT Wing would come up with more videos on the need for staying safe through precautions, a message often reiterated by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.