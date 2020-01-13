AIADMK issues gag order on alliances

With elections yet to be held for rural local bodies in nine districts and urban local bodies, the ruling AIADMK on Sunday urged its party functionaries not to discuss in public the status of party’s electoral alliance.

“The AIADMK leadership alone would take a decision on party’s alliance. Party functionaries should not speak about their personal opinion in public,” party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a statement on Sunday evening.

“The party’s coordinator and co-coordinator would take into account all aspects before taking a decision on the present status of electoral alliance and further political steps to be taken, in line with party’s principles,” it said.

Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami said they had to advice party functionaries on this, since personal thoughts made in public would bring disrepute to the party.

“Party functionaries should indulge in constructive steps towards people-welfare actions that would add to the reputation of the party. Please keep in mind political decisions that were taken by general and executive councils after due consultations,” they added.