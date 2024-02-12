ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK is seeking to help BJP indirectly, alleges CPI(M)

February 12, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

K. Balakrishnan says the AIADMK supported all the anti-people laws of the BJP government including the farm laws (since repealed)

The Hindu Bureau

K. Balakrishnan | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN G

The State unit of the CPI(M) on Sunday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to defeat the “fascist BJP” and the AIADMK which, it alleged, sought to divide the anti-BJP votes to help the saffron party in an indirect manner. K. Balakrishnan, the party’s State secretary said the AIADMK supported all the anti-people laws of the BJP government, including the farm laws (since repealed), in Parliament and failed to oppose measures that were against Tamil Nadu. 

A resolution adopted in the State committee meeting of the party said the BJP, ever since it came to power in the Centre, sought to impose Hindi, refused to give exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu, and failed to release adequate funds to overcome the difficulties caused by natural calamities and sanction for expansion of phase II of the Metro Project.

“The BJP is serving the interests of corporate houses. It has enacted anti-labour laws and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and launched an attack on the working class. It seeks to destroy the pluralistic nature of India and federalism,” alleged the resolution.

