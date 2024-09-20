ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK is ready to face ‘false cases’ foisted by DMK government, says Palaniswami

Published - September 20, 2024 04:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Palaniswami’s statements came after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption filed a case against ex-AIADMK minister S.P. Velumani and senior engineers of the GCC on charges of cheating

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday (September 20, 2024) said his party was ever willing to face “false cases” foisted by the DMK government on his party colleagues.

Commenting on the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filing a case against former Local Administration Minister of the AIADMK, S.P. Velumani, and senior engineers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on charges of cheating in the award of tenders and misappropriation of funds worth ₹26.61 crore., Mr. Palaniswami said the action had been taken to “divert the attention of the public” from the “anger” generated out of the hike in the power tariff and in the rates of property tax and registration charges, in addition to the “deterioration of law and order and the steep rise” in prices of construction materials in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Palaniswami recalled that when Mr. Velumani was the Local Administration Minister, the State had won a number of national-level awards. The DVAC’s move would only “demoralise” the government staff, he added.

