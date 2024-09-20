GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK is ready to face ‘false cases’ foisted by DMK government, says Palaniswami

Mr. Palaniswami’s statements came after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption filed a case against ex-AIADMK minister S.P. Velumani and senior engineers of the GCC on charges of cheating

Published - September 20, 2024 04:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

File photo of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday (September 20, 2024) said his party was ever willing to face “false cases” foisted by the DMK government on his party colleagues.

Commenting on the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filing a case against former Local Administration Minister of the AIADMK, S.P. Velumani, and senior engineers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on charges of cheating in the award of tenders and misappropriation of funds worth ₹26.61 crore., Mr. Palaniswami said the action had been taken to “divert the attention of the public” from the “anger” generated out of the hike in the power tariff and in the rates of property tax and registration charges, in addition to the “deterioration of law and order and the steep rise” in prices of construction materials in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Palaniswami recalled that when Mr. Velumani was the Local Administration Minister, the State had won a number of national-level awards. The DVAC’s move would only “demoralise” the government staff, he added.

Published - September 20, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / state politics / local authority / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.