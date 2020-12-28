‘AIADMK is leader of NDA in Tamil Nadu’

Former MP C.P. Radhakrishnan, who is in charge of the Kerala BJP, said on Sunday that the AIADMK is the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State, and a decision regarding the Chief Ministerial candidate rests with the AIADMK for the upcoming Assembly election.

‘No confusion’

“We have no confusion in this matter,” he told mediapersons here.

Regarding the recent remarks made by BJP leaders that the party’s national leadership should formally announce the Chief Ministerial candidate, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the BJP’s national leadership had decided that the NDA will be led by the AIADMK for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, and this will continue in the upcoming Assembly election too.

Both, the AIADMK and the BJP, are strong parties in the Kongu region, he asserted. “It is natural that both the parties will desire to contest here,” he said, expressing hope that the “leadership of this alliance will realise this” and allocate more seats for the BJP. However, he refused to disclose the number of constituencies that the BJP plans to ask in the State.

He commended Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for announcing 11 new medical colleges in one year and introducing the 7.5 % horizontal reservation in medical and dental courses for government school students. This is the “achievement” of State and Central governments having a “mutual understanding,” he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan accused the DMK and the Congress of “attempting to divert the public” and asserted that their victory in the last Lok Sabha elections was their last in the State.