AIADMK is ‘B’ team of BJP: Kanimozhi

MADURAI

08 February 2021 21:22 IST

‘The AIADMK is making false claims regarding projects for votes’

The AIADMK is functioning as the ‘B’ team of the BJP, but the DMK is functioning independently, according to DMK women’s wing leader and Thoothukudi MP M.K. Kanimozhi.

She was addressing the mediapersons here on Monday. To a question on the claim of Minister D. Jayakumar that the DMK was the ‘B’ Team of V.K. Sasikala, Ms. Kanimozhi said: “In the past, AIADMK leaders called Ms. Sasikala, not as ‘chinamma’, but as ‘amma’. But, today they are making derogatory remarks against her,” she said.

On a two-day campaign in Madurai ahead of the Assembly elections, Ms. Kanimozhi said the AIADMK was canvassing votes by making false claims regarding projects that they had completed. “No job opportunities were created and no investments made in Tamil Nadu during the AIADMK rule,” she said.

But, the DMK was canvassing votes based on the achievements accomplished during the party’s rule. The DMK would win the upcoming Assembly elections and form the government, she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi said there were no major investments in southern districts during the AIADMK rule. DMK president M.K. Stalin had announced in January that outstanding crop loans of farmers would be waived once his party came to power. “The Chief Minister copied the announcement made by Mr. Stalin and only recently announced that the government would waive crop loans,” she said.

During a meeting with farmers at Madakulam, Ms. Kanimozhi said huge amounts of funds were allocated for rejuvenating waterbodies under the AIADMK government. However, none of the projects was properly implemented. “They were only carried out so that the government can get ‘commission’ and ‘collection’,” she charged.

Stating that the DMK would always be in support of the farmers, she said, “Though the CM calls himself a farmer, he supports the new agricultural laws. These laws will pave the way for corporates to exploit farmers.” Ms. Kanimozhi assured the farmers that their party would take steps to ensure water storage in Madakulam tank throughout the year.

Ms. Kanimozhi held a meeting with the Federation of Madurai Manufacturers and Traders Association. The Federation members submitted a list of demands to her.

Ms. Kanimozhi also inspected the road overbridge at T.V.S. Nagar, along with Madurai Central MLA P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan. She visited the ‘uzhavar santhai’ at Palanganatham and participated in a gram sabha meeting at Paravai.