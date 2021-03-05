AIADMK interviews aspirants

Candidates waiting to be interviewed at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai on Thursday.

CHENNAI

05 March 2021 02:13 IST

8,230 applicants came for interview, says an office-bearer

The AIADMK on Thursday conducted interviews with aspirants for the Assembly poll.

In the morning, the high-level administrative committee met applicants from 39 district units, representing 139 Assembly constituencies. The evening session covered 34 district units for 95 constituencies, according to releases issued by the party. Totally, there were 8,230 applicants, said an office-bearer of the party.

The party is likely to come out with its list of candidates by Tuesday after finalising agreements with its allies both on seat-sharing and the allocation of constituencies.

Apart from Chief Minister-co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister-coordinator O. Panneerselvam, the committee included deputy secretaries K. P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam; the medical wing secretary P. Venugopal; literary wing secretary B. Valarmathi and MGR Mandram secretary Tamilmagan Hussain.

Addressing the applicants, the Chief Minister called upon them to extend cooperation to the selected candidates. He claimed that even though the party was in power for 10 years, its “good governance” saw to it that “no [adverse] feeling” got reflected among people. If the party won the election, “no party force can defeat us”, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister lauded Mr. Palaniswami for running the government smoothly. “A conducive climate prevails for us to carry on the party’s regime” for many more years to come, Mr. Panneerselvam added