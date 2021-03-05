AIADMK interviews aspirants

The AIADMK on Thursday conducted interviews with aspirants for the Assembly poll.
In the morning, the high-level administrative committee met applicants from 39 district units, representing 139 Assembly constituencies. The evening session covered 34 district units for 95 constituencies, according to releases issued by the party. Totally, there were 8,230 applicants, said an office-bearer of the party.
The party is likely to come out with its list of candidates by Tuesday after finalising agreements with its allies both on seat-sharing and the allocation of constituencies.
Apart from Chief Minister-co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister-coordinator O. Panneerselvam, the committee included deputy secretaries K. P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam; the medical wing secretary P. Venugopal; literary wing secretary B. Valarmathi and MGR Mandram secretary Tamilmagan Hussain.
Addressing the applicants, the Chief Minister called upon them to extend cooperation to the selected candidates. He claimed that even though the party was in power for 10 years, its “good governance” saw to it that “no [adverse] feeling” got reflected among people. If the party won the election, “no party force can defeat us”, he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister lauded Mr. Palaniswami for running the government smoothly. “A conducive climate prevails for us to carry on the party’s regime” for many more years to come, Mr. Panneerselvam added
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath