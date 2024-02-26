AIADMK hopeful of roping in PMK, DMDK for Lok Sabha polls

February 26, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Chennai

The AIADMK hopes to have at least a few parties such as the PMK and the DMDK under its fold for the Lok Sabha election.

Apart from the two parties, the K. Krishnasamy-led Puthiya Tamilagam may also become an ally of the AIADMK, which has also held talks with the AISMK, led by R. Sarath Kumar. One comforting factor for the Dravidian major is that all these parties have been its allies at some point in the past. While being receptive to the idea of clinching a deal with these parties, the AIADMK leadership is not oblivious to their holding negotiations with the BJP, too.

As of now, none of the parties, including the AIADMK, have gone on record about the alliance. All of them seem to be adopting a guarded approach. When asked about the announcement of the alliance, a senior leader said, “It could be announced at any time, or take as long as 10 days.”

It appears that the PMK would like to be allotted a minimum of seven Lok Sabha constituencies, as it was during the 2019 election. Besides, it is keen on getting a Rajya Sabha seat. The PMK, which fought the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly polls along with the AIADMK, broke ranks with the latter at the time of the local bodies’ elections in 2021. It has since been talking about a goal to capture power in 2026.

Given its influence and reach, the PMK, in the event of joining the AIADMK-led alliance, may get most of the seats in the northern and western districts. Previously, it was given Sriperumbudur, Dharmapuri, Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Arakkonam, Villupuram and Dindigul. While allotting a few seats to the DMDK, the AIADMK may not be keen on accommodating the former’s demand for a Rajya Sabha seat. In the previous election, the DMDK was allotted four seats – North Chennai, Kallakurichi, Tiruchi and Virudhunagar. Neither the PMK nor the DMDK won a seat back then. While the former obtained a vote share of 5.36% with nearly 23 lakh votes, the latter got 2.2% with about 9.3 lakh votes.

The Dravidian major, which is acutely aware of the pros and cons of facing the election in partnership with the PMK and the DMDK, has also been left with no option but to rope in such parties, given the BJP’s plan to form a front of its own. Many months ago, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that a “mega alliance” would be created before the Lok Sabha election. The AIADMK’s ongoing exercise of stitching up an electoral alliance has to be seen in this context.

