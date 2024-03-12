AIADMK holds human chain agitation against drug menace across T.N.

March 12, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK on Tuesday conducted a State-wide human chain agitation against the drug menace in Tamil Nadu.

Party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami led the agitation in Chennai. Addressing reporters, he referred to the recent seizures of drugs by the Narcotics Control Bureau and said all these operations had been carried out by Central authorities, and it was regrettable that the State police officers remained like Kumbhakarna, a character in the epic Ramayana, known as the sleeping demon.

Mr. Palaniswami called for a thorough probe into the matter in view of continuing reports that there were links between Jaffer Sadiq, who has been arrested in connection with a drug racket case, and the family of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The Chief Minister and his son, Youth Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin should admit to moral responsibility in this, and quit their posts, Mr Palaniswami added.

As for his party’s stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the rules for which were notified on March 11, the AIADMK leader recalled his colleague S.R. Balasubramoniyan’s speech in the Rajya Sabha against the law. As far as his party was concerned, there should not be any differentiation among people on religious lines, he said, and contended that the DMK had, in the Assembly and outside, supported the Act on the ground that this would not affect Muslims.

The AIADMK’s firm stand was that Sri Lankan Tamils, who had faced religious persecution in the neighbouring country and had taken shelter in India, should also be given Indian citizenship. This was reinforced in the Assembly, Mr Palaniswami added.

On his social media handle, the AIADMK general secretary also the Union government’s action notifying of the CAA Rules that would enable the implementation of the law.