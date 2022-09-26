AIADMK holds DMK regime responsible for violence in Tamil Nadu

Those who took to arms had “no fear” of the government taking action against them

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 26, 2022 15:45 IST

AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami arrives at the party headquarters in Chennai on September 26, 2022 | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

The AIADMK on Monday assailed the DMK regime for “having allowed” the spread of violence again in the State.

Referring to a series of incidents of hurling of petrol bombs at many places across Tamil Nadu, former Minister and AIADMK’s organisation secretary, D. Jayakumar told reporters at Chennai that those who took to arms had “no fear” of the government taking action against them.

Three PFI workers arrested for damaging vehicles of BJP, Hindu Munnani functionaries in Pollachi

He recalled that when the DMK was in power during 1996-2001 and 2006-11, the “culture of violence” had prevailed.  

The former Minister was addressing journalists after the interim general secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited the party headquarters. Mr. Jayakumar said Mr. Palaniswami took stock of the maintenance work at the party office, besides having discussion with district secretaries.

OPS blames it on “indifference”

In a separate statement, the party’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam adverted to the incidents that took place in the last few days, targeting offices of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said those were due to “indifference” of the DMK government.

Also Read | 11 arrested for attacks on BJP, RSS workers’ properties across Tamil Nadu

Pointing out how the State was an “oasis of peace” when Jayalalithaa was in power, he called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to deal sternly with the troublemakers. 

