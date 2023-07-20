ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK holds demonstrations across T.N. to highlight DMK government’s ‘failure’ to contain inflation

July 20, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK’s orgnaisation secretary D. Jayakumar claimed that CM M.K. Stalin was oblivious to the happenings in the State; he also said the DMK government was corrupt and had not fulfilled its electoral promises

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK party cadre and leaders staging a protest against the rise in prices of essential commodities in Chennai on Thursday, July 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

The AIADMK on Thursday, organised demonstrations across the State to highlight the “failure” of the Tamil Nadu government in containing the rise of prices of essential commodities

Addressing demonstrators near Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai, D. Jayakumar, the party’s organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister, contended that the ruling DMK had not fulfilled its electoral promises and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin remained oblivious to the happenings in the State. He accused the government of indulging in corruption and being vindictive towards the Opposition and the media. 

Referring to a news item on facilities being provided at the Puzhal jail to Minister V. Senthilbalaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, Mr. Jayakumar urged the ED to have the matter probed by a former judge.

Among those who took part in the agitation were C. Ponnaiyan, former Finance Minister, and N. Balaganga, former Member of Parliament.  

