AIADMK headquarters to be named after MGR

Party lines up golden jubilee events

The AIADMK headquarters on Avvai Shanmugam Salai at Royapettah will be named after party founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran. It will hereafter be called ‘Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai’.

In a release issued on Friday, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami made a host of announcements as part of the party’s golden jubilee celebration. Among them was the conduct of oratory, essay-writing, poetry and sports contests. Prizes would be instituted and named after E.V. Ramasamy, C.N. Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa. They would be presented to writers, speakers, poets and artistes.

A logo would be released and golden badges would be presented. A compilation of important events in the party’s history would be brought out in the print as well as visual formats. The party’s authorised speakers, artistes, the biographers of MGR and Jayalalithaa and senior members of the MGR Mandram would be felicitated.

Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami added that the suggestions of the party’s important functionaries on the celebration would be considered and implemented.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in a statement on Friday, said the AIADMK, which had “lost its glory”, was now “directionless”.

As the party, founded by MGR, was entering its golden jubilee year, he urged his followers to resolve to get the party on the right track.