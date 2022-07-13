Tamil Nadu

AIADMK heading towards downfall: T.T.V. Dhinakaran

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
July 13, 2022
AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday said the AIADMK was heading towards downfall.

In an informal chat with reporters at Koothapar near Tiruverumbur here, he said the AIADMK was a political party which stood above caste and religious considerations. But former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had been acting against its basic tenets by spearheading caste and religion-centric politics. He was attempting to achieve his goal by resorting to all means. He had proclaimed himself as the general secretary of the AIADMK through an orchestrated general council by spending huge money.

On the sealing of the AIADMK office, he said former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam was the coordinator and treasurer of the party until 10 a.m. on Monday. If he was allowed to enter the party office without any hindrance, the current situation (sealing of the AIADMK office) could have been avoided. The time was not far away when Mr. Palaniswami would be thrown away by the AIADMK cadre, he believed.

