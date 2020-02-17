‘AIADMK has perfected the art of funny money accounting’

DMK legislator P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, who heads the party’s IT wing, has accused the AIADMK government of mismanaging the State’s finances. In an interview, he talks about the remedies for the prevailing economic situation and more. Excerpts:

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has presented a Budget sans populism. Is this due to rising debt?

They (the government) have already been announcing rather massive schemes, grants and subsidies year after year. I believe these numbers [provided in the Budget] are meaningless. The gap between what they say they will do in the Budget; what they say they have done in the revised estimates; and what they end up doing eventually is huge. They had estimated a revenue deficit of ₹14,000 crore in 2019-20. But in the revised estimate, it went up to ₹25,000 crore. They have perfected the art of funny money accounting.

In the old days, Ministers did their job. But now, the CM has to announce new schemes under Rule 110. I guarantee you that between now and next Thursday, the CM will make some announcements under Rule 110. So, I don’t share your optimism.

If the DMK returns to power in 2021, how would you handle the economic situation?

I am not senior enough to make policy decisions. My leader will show the way. As a former banker, I think we need to consider some serious restructuring, because we have reached a point where non-discretionary spending – pensions, salary, non-wage operational and maintenance expenses and interest rates — has taken up almost 100% of the State’s own revenue. That means there is no money left to do anything on your own. You cannot cut down the first three elements of non-discretionary spending, but you can slash the fourth — interest rates — which have escalated. I have been saying since 2016 that your biggest problem is that revenue as a percentage of GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) has dropped dramatically, from 14.45% during Thalaivar Kalaignar’s [Karunanidhi’s] rule to 12.67% during Ammaiyar’s [Jayalalithaa’s] rule to 10.4% now.

The government has withdrawn plans to hold public exams for Classes V and VIII. The CM has sought to declare the Cauvery delta as a Protected Special Agricultural Zone (PSAZ). Does the DMK have any issues on which to campaign against the government?

Just because you corrected your mistake (referring to the cancellation of public exams), you are not me. The DMK favours PSAZ, but we are asking how the government is going to implement it. There are several other issues where the AIADMK is on the other side. Why didn’t they get their alliance party (the BJP) to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET? The DMK wants more federalism, less interference from the Centre and less imposition of Hindi. We are against CAA-NRC-NPR and the National Education Policy. The AIADMK does not seem to oppose any of these.

Does the DMK need an external poll strategist like Prashant Kishor?

It’s a deeply personal question. I feel that all powerful people in the world engage specialists as and when required. I have been a consultant for several great organisations. Every person with unique skills can come and work for an organisation, as long as they add value to it. Mr. Kishor has worked as a consultant for the BJP. Does that mean he shaped [Prime Minister] Modi’s policies? Such a man should be seen as a professional who has come in as a consultant. Consultants work for different competitors in the same industry. The reason they are brought in is that they have broader viewpoints than internal office-bearers.

Mr. Kishor has now clearly developed a particular philosophy. He is pro-Constitution, against centralisation, against autocracy, against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR and pro-federalism. He exited JD(U) over the CAA.

The BJP has alleged that the DMK is behind the anti-CAA protests. Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar feels that people who don’t have a proper understanding of the issue are protesting over it…

I am appalled. I am a Hindu. A true Hindu would not impose his beliefs on others and, in fact, would defend others’ faiths as his own. The BJP is playing politics by dividing people on religious lines. The CAA is not a complicated law. Mr. Udhayakumar is either genuinely unaware of the implications of the CAA or is playing petty politics. Let him print pamphlets and carry out a campaign in support of the CAA.

(For the full interview, visit http://bit.ly/PalanivelTh- iagarajanInterview)