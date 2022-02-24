AIADMK has never seen such a phase of successive setbacks: Sasikala  

Party’s former interim general secretary renews her call for unity

Former interim general secretary of AIADMK V. Sasikala speaking at the event held in Dr. M.G.R. Deaf and Dumb Home and School at Ramapuram in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

AIADMK’s sidelined former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Thursday made use of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa to comment on the party’s performance in the urban local bodies poll.

“In its history of about 50 years, the movement [AIADMK] has never seen such a spell of continuous electoral reverses,” she said, taking part at an event at the Dr. M.G.R. Deaf and Dumb Home and School, Ramapuram, near here. She alluded to the showing of the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, rural local bodies election in 2019 and 2020 and the Assembly polls in 2021.

“At least now, everyone should ponder [over the situation]. If we all work together in the interests of the movement [AIADMK], the Kazhagam will definitely become strong. Let us take a vow on the birth anniversary of Puratchi Thalaivi [Jayalalithaa],” Ms. Sasikala said, adding that the party had, after witnessing several setbacks, emerged victorious in the past.

Earlier, at the party headquarters in Royapettah, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami cut a cake and hoisted the party flag to mark the occasion. Apart from launching a publication, they participated in a feast.

Mr. Panneerselvam, in a statement, condemned the arrest of the party’s organisation secretary and former Minister D. Jayakumar and said this showed the DMK regime’s “vindictive politics.”