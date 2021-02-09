AIADMK has mortgaged State’s rights to Centre: Kanimozhi

‘The party did so in order to retain power in Tamil Nadu’

The AIADMK government had mortgaged the rights of Tamil Nadu to the Centre in order to retain power. So, the people of Tamil Nadu must vote for the DMK in the Assembly election and teach a lesson to the AIADMK, said DMK women’s wing leader and Thoothukudi MP M.K. Kanimozhi.

Addressing the public at K. Pudur as part of her two-day election campaign in the city on Tuesday, Ms. Kanimozhi alleged that the AIADMK government had supported National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, Citizenship Amendment Act and the recently passed agricultural laws, so that they could stay in power. “Although Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami calls himself a farmer, he is supporting the agricultural laws which will allow corporates to exploit farmers,” she added.

She said the AIADMK had betrayed their own leader and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as the commission constituted to probe the circumstances leading to her death had not made any progress.

Under the AIADMK government, no job opportunities were created for the youths and none of the basic civic infrastructural needs of the people, including roads and drinking water, had been fulfilled, she said. “Women feel unsafe under this rule and conviction rate in crimes against women is extremely low. Hence, DMK president M.K. Stalin has promised that each district will have a separate court to hear women-related cases,” she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi alleged that the State government indulged in corruption while procuring COVID-19 testing kits. Although ₹45 lakh had been allocated for rejuvenating Sellur tank in Madurai, no work was undertaken. “The government only looks at ways in which AIADMK members can earn money from projects,” she added.

No major development work was undertaken for Madurai, said Ms. Kanimozhi, adding, “While the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences was laid at Thoppur two years back, there has been no progress,” she said.

It was under the DMK rule that Government Rajaji Hospital and Madurai airport were upgraded, several bridges were constructed and several other infrastructure projects were undertaken, she added.

She inspected Sellur tank, and interacted with weavers and construction workers. She also participated in a meeting with members of Sourashtra Chamber of Commerce.