‘AIADMK has lost moral right to continue in power’

MANNARGUDI

Following its defeat in the R.K. Nagar by-elections, the AIADMK had lost moral right to continue in office, and at the most the government might last for another three months, V.K. Sasikala’s brother V. Dhivakaran said here on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after the results of the by-election came in, Mr. Dhivakaran claimed that the ruling party had lost despite spending a whopping money and having “police and the Election Commission in their hands”. Their MLAs and Ministers knew pretty well that they would go home soon, he added.

Asked whether the faction led by Mr. Dhinakaran would accept people such as Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju, who had voiced his support to Ms. Sasikala, Mr. Dhivakaran contemptuously remarked “They are not politicians but only political traders. They are welcome but would be shown their place”.

The R.K. Nagar by-election result would pave the way for healthy politics in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Dhinakaran had lauded DMK leaders A. Raja and M. Kanimozhi after their acquittal in 2G spectrum case. “I had also fervently prayed for their release. What we need to think is how to keep ‘northern rulers’ at bay. They are using the division within us to gain ascendancy in the State,” Mr. Dhivakaran said.

He also claimed that there were no differences of opinion among members of the Sasikala clan on the release of the video footage purportedly depicting late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa under treatment. “We have lots of similar clippings in which Jayalalithaa had commented on many Ministers. Based on the need, they could be released periodically,” he said.