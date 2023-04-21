AIADMK has amended bylaws in utter disregard to MGR’s wishes, expelled leader OPS tells HC

April 21, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran had framed the party’s bylaws by giving primacy to the primary members of the party because of the prejudice he had suffered during his stint in the DMK and, therefore, the amendments made by the AIADMK’s general council on July 11, 2022, are completely against his wish, expelled leader O. Panneerselvam argued before the Madras High Court on Friday.

Senior counsel Guru Krishnakumar, representing Mr. Panneerselvam, told Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq that the founder wanted every primary member to be eligible to contest for the general secretary post. However, amendments made to the party bylaws by the general council last year had made it impossible for anyone but for just three persons who had served in the party headquarters for five years to contest for the post.

Contending that the amendments were against the wishes of the party founder, the counsel elaborated that the amendments required a person contesting for the post of general secretary to be nominated by 10 district secretaries and seconded by 10 other district secretaries, apart from the requirement of having served in the party headquarters for five years. Each district secretary could nominate or second only one candidate.

“There are a total of 75 district secretaries in the party. The effect of these amendments is that at the maximum, just three people can contest to the post of general secretary,” Mr. Krishnakumar said.

He complained to the Division Bench that a single judge of the High Court had failed to take note of these aspects and refused to grant an interim injunction restraining the party from giving effect to the amendments. Such refusal had led to the filing of the present appeals.

Just because the party’s general council enjoys the power to amend the bylaws, it does not mean that the council could alter the basic structure itself, he contended. “The power is not a carte blanche. It is not a blank cheque. We are not in Henry the VIII era,” the senior counsel said, while winding up his arguments on behalf of the appeal preferred by Mr. Panneerselvam that challenged his expulsion as well as the other resolutions passed by the general council for amending the bylaws.

Since three more senior counsel had to argue the matter on behalf of the three other appellants, P.H. Manoj Pandian, R. Vaithilingam and J.C.D. Prabhakar, who too had been expelled from the party, the judges adjourned the hearing to Monday.