‘AIADMK has almost become a part of BJP’

Criticising the AIADMK for supporting the triple talaq, motor vehicles and RTI amendment Bills in Parliament, DMK president M.K. Stalin has said the ruling party has almost become a part of the BJP.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin pointed to the stand taken by the AIADMK earlier on the triple talaq Bill and claimed that the ‘double standards’ of the ruling party had been exposed. “The Bill has exposed the fact that AIADMK leaders Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam have united with the BJP,” he said.

Flays EPS, OPS

Mr. Stalin contended that Mr. Palaniswami was supporting the BJP only to prevent the fall of his government.

Mr. Panneerselvam, too was supporting the BJP government at the Centre only to get a Ministerial post for his son and AIADMK MP P. Raveendranath Kumar, the DMK leader claimed.

Though the AIADMK had earlier opposed provisions of the Motor Vehicles Bill, it eventually came round to supporting it, he said. The AIADMK might as well change its name in the light of the positions it had been taking on various issues, Mr. Stalin added.