AIADMK hardening its stance against Sasikala

CHENNAI

17 June 2021 23:16 IST

Led by Palaniswami, Salem rural unit adopts resolution

The AIADMK appears to be reinforcing its confrontationist stand against former interim general secretary of the party, V.K. Sasikala, with several district units adopting resolutions against her in the past two days.

On Wednesday and Thursday, at least four district units — Salem (rural), Villupuram (north), north Chennai (southeast) and Puducherry unit (east) — passed motions, condemning Ms. Sasikala for seeking to “take over the party and create confusion among its cadre”.

On Monday, party legislators, who met in Chennai to elect office-bearers for the legislature party, passed a motion against her.

Advertising

Advertising

An office-bearer said so far, 27 district units, of a total 73, had adopted similar resolutions.

At the office of the party’s Salem (rural) district unit in Omalur, co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami presided over a meeting, wherein legislators from Salem took part.

At the meeting, the party said Ms. Sasikala, who announced that she would stay away from politics during the Assembly election, was “trying to gain political attention after the election, observing public support for the party under the leadership of the party coordinator [O. Panneerselvam] and the co-coordinator.” It criticised her for speaking, during telephonic conversations, “in a manner that would instigate caste emotions.” It also resolved that the AIADMK would establish itself as a people’s movement once again and would “never destroy itself for the aspirations of a family”.

On Wednesday, the party’s north Chennai (southeast) district unit met under the leadership of D. Jayakumar and noted that Ms. Sasikala was not “even a primary member” of the party.

Former Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam, also the district secretary of Villupuram (north), told reporters on Thursday that the former interim general secretary was only indulging in “wishful thinking” on her claims of returning to active politics, and said neither she nor her family members would be allowed into the party.

Asserting that Ms. Sasikala had “no place” in the AIADMK, Mr. Shanmugam said it was “only because of her objectionable machinations” that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had to bear all the consequences and face imprisonment.

In Puducherry, A. Anbalagan, secretary of the east unit, chaired a meeting attended by former legislators A. Bhaskaran and Vayyapuri Manikantan. Later, he said efforts by Ms. Sasikala would only help the AIADMK’s arch rival, the DMK.

The Salem (rural) district unit also passed resolutions demanding that the State government mention the right reason in the death certificates of those who died while undergoing COVID-19 treatment. The government should ensure adequate supply of medicines to people affected by COVID-19, black fungus and white fungus. The party unit also wanted the government to take measures to control the prices of construction materials.

The office of Ms. Sasikala released six audio clips of her conversations with her supporters, including a few from Salem, the home district of Mr. Palaniswami.