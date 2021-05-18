AIADMK hands over cheque for COVID-19 relief

CHENNAI

18 May 2021 16:37 IST

The AIADMK on Tuesday presented a cheque for ₹1 crore to Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu as a mark of its contribution to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cheque was handed over by D. Jayakumar, former Minister, J.C.D. Prabhakar, member of the party’s steering committee, and N. Balaganga, secretary of the party’s North Chennai - South (West) unit, according to a release of the party.

Advertising

Advertising