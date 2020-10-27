AIADMK govt. reduced quota to 7.5%, says Stalin

‘Justice Kalaiyarasan recommended 10% reservation’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said the AIADMK government reduced the horizontal reservation for NEET-qualified State government school students in undergraduate medical admissions to 7.5%, even though Justice Kalaiyarasan had recommended 10% reservation.

Speaking at the wedding of a family member of a party functionary, he said the government was not able to get the Governor’s assent even for a Bill that sought to give just 7.5% reservation. “Forty days have passed since the Bill was adopted in the Assembly. The Governor is yet to give his nod to the legislation,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the Governor had sought four weeks to take a decision on the Bill and by delaying his consent, he only intented to dilute the issue. “That was why we organised a demonstration and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami accused us of politicising the issue. But the AIADMK is only interested in getting commission,” he said.

He said the AIADMK government should be removed to protect the interests of the State.

“The 2021 Assembly election have provided us an opportunity to complete the task, and let us make use of it,” he said.

In a separate statement, he urged Mr. Palaniswami to exert pressure on the Centre to implement reservations in medical seats surrendered to the Central pool by the State government.

“If the BJP government refuses to implement it, the Chief Minister should announce that he will not form an alliance with the BJP in the Assembly elections,” he said.