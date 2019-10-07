AIADMK govt. most corrupt in country, says Sanjay Dutt

Congress leader Sanjay Dutt on Sunday alleged that the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu was the most corrupt State government in the country.

Every Minister in the AIADMK government was linked to scams, he claimed.

“Every Minister, right from the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, is under the scanner for several controversies and corrupt deals. The AIADMK has only one mantra — no development, no welfare. Their belief is in the three Ms — money power, muscle power, manipulation,” Mr. Dutt alleged.

The Congress leader said the people of Tamil Nadu need to understand that the AIADMK government was functioning as a puppet and a proxy of the BJP.

“In Tamil Nadu, the people may see the faces of EPS [Mr. Palaniswami] and OPS [Mr. Panneerselvam] as those of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. But those are just masks. In reality, it is [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi and [Home Minister] Amit Shah who are pulling the strings from Delhi, and these two [Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam] are dancing to their tune,” the senior Congress leader claimed.

Mr. Dutt, accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leader A. Gopanna, visited a photo exhibition of Mahatma Gandhi set up by the TNCC.