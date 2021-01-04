AIADMK govt. failed to protect farmers’ interests: Stalin

Suicide of Thoothukudi farmer is a reflection of the indifferent attitude: Stalin

Accusing the AIADMK government of failing to protect farmers and their interests, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the alleged suicide of a Thoothukudi-based farmer in distress was a reflection of the indifferent attitude of the ruling dispensation towards the plight of the farmers.

Speaking at a makkal grama sabha meet at Kuppuchipalayam near Vangal, Mr. Stalin said it was shocking to know that the farmer, belonging to Pillayarnatham in Thoothukudi, who could not withstand the failure of his maize crop, had ended his life leaving a note to his two-year-old granddaughter. It was an example of the plight of the farmers in the State.

More than 100 farmers, faced with crop failure and other issues, had ended their lives during the AIADMK government, he added.

But Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who claimed to be a farmer, had failed to address their issues, Mr. Stalin said.

Neither Mr. Palaniswami nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi were worried about the farmers, who had been waging a prolonged battle against the Centre to repeal the three new farm laws.

The DMK president said Mr. Palaniswami was heading one of the most corrupt governments. Mr. Stalin said the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues had amassed wealth by illegal means. Their misdeeds had been listed and submitted to the Governor. The petition had gone to the Central government, Mr. Stalin said, adding that it was certain that the charges would be probed after the Assembly election. Those who indulged in corruption would have to face the music, he added. He would soon submit a second list of corruption charges against the Ministers to the Governor.

“The people are fed up with misdeeds of the Edappadi government. The days of his government are numbered. The people are ready to unseat it and bring back the DMK government,” Mr. Stalin said.

The AIADMK government had set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the “mysterious” death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Mr. Stalin said. More than three years had gone since the formation of the commission. It had so far issued nine summons to Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to appear before the commission, but he was yet to appear, Mr. Stalin added.

The mystery behind the death of former Chief Minister was yet to be unravelled, he said. The first duty of the DMK government, if elected back to power, would be to unravel the truth behind her death, he said.