AIADMK govt. failed to maintain law and order: Stalin

CHENNAI

07 September 2020 01:02 IST

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, DMK president M. K. Stalin on Sunday alleged that the AIADMK government had failed to maintain law and order situation in the State.

“The report has proved that the claim of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that his government has handled the law and order situation well, is a lie,” he charged in a statement.

Citing the NCRB statistics for 2017 and 2018, he said the number of cases filed under the IPC and local special laws were 4.20 lakh and 4.99 lakh respectively. “When it comes to murder cases, Chennai has witnessed an 11.69% increase and Coimbatore 47.62%. There is no safety for the citizens in these two cities,” Mr. Stalin said.

He added that crime against children in Tamil Nadu had increased by 17.74% and it was a proof that the government was not able to protect children.

“As far as custodial deaths are concerned, Tamil Nadu earned the second place after Gujarat. The AIADMK is running a government which is against human rights and rule of law,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin said the NCRB report that Tamil Nadu had witnessed 2,569 murders in 2018 proved incorrect the figures submitted by the Chief Minister in the Assembly. “Mr. Palaniswami said there were only 1,488 deaths. Suppressing facts has become a fine art for the Chief Minister and in the process he has compromised the dignity of the Chief Minister’s office,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin said it was highly condemnable that the Chief Minister had made the police department a puppet in the hands of the AIADMK government.