AIADMK govt. aims to provide round-the-clock safe drinking water to residents: CM

04 December 2020 14:54 IST

The focus of the AIADMK government is to provide round-the-clock safe drinking water to all the people of the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday. Once the 76 integrated drinking water projects underway in the State are completed, there would be no drinking water shortage, he added.

Mr. Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the ₹1,295.76 crore worth Mullaperiyar drinking water project and inaugurated 12 completed projects worth ₹69.11 crore in Madurai district.

The Chief Minister said that while 4,900 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water was supplied to the residents of the state in 2011, around 7,600 MLD of drinking water is currently being supplied.

The Union government has allocated ₹3,600 crore to provide drinking water connections to 40 lakh households in rural parts of Tamil Nadu. Currently, around 7 lakh drinking water connections have been completed, he added.

The Mullaperiyar drinking water project, which envisages laying of pipeline from Lower Camp near Gudalur to Madurai city, will provide round-the-clock safe drinking water to the all the residents in 100 wards of Madurai city, said Mr. Palaniswami. “The project will provide additional 1.10 lakh water connections to the residents of the city. The completion of the project will not only address the current drinking water shortage in the city, but will also quench the thirst of the future generations,” he added.

Various projects are being implemented in Madurai city under the Smart Cities Mission for around ₹ 974.86 crore including the reconstruction of Periyar bus stand, construction of multi-level car parking and construction of underground drainage system in the newly-added wards present in the northern city.

High-level bridges and flyovers are also being constructed in Madurai. An inspection will be made for the construction of an underpass for expansion of Madurai airport runway and work on it will also begin soon, he added. The construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be completed soon in Madurai, said the Chief Minister.

A total of 313 MBBS seats were secured by NEET-qualified government school students this year because of the introduction of the 7.5% horizontal reservation in undergraduate medical admissions for government school students. “This is against six government school students who secured medical seats through NEET last year,” he reiterated.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said that it was through AIADMK government’s efforts that the ambitious Mullaperiyar drinking water project could be implemented.

The Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme S. P. Velumani said that the Mullaperiyar drinking water project will address the drinking water needs of Madurai city for the next 50 years.

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju said that the work undertaken under the Kudimaramathu scheme has reaped benefits as most water bodies are brimming with water following the rains witnessed during the monsoon.

Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar said that the additional building inside Madurai Collectorate inaugurated by the Chief Minister will be highly beneficial.

Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, Madurai Collector T. Anbalagan, Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and AIADMK MLAs were also present.