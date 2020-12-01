AIADMK govt acting against Periyar's principles: says Kanimozhi

DMK women’s wing leader M.K. Kanimozhi on Tuesday charged the AIADMK government is acting against the principles of rationalist leader Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.

Addressing the media during the ‘Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural’ (Stalin’s voice for a new dawn) campaign for the second consecutive day in Erode district, she said that people wanted the current regime to go and wanted a new government headed by DMK president M.K. Stalin. To a question on actor Rajinikanth saying that he will announce his decision on political entry soon, the MP said that she had no comments now and added that after his entry, she will comment, if there is anything.

On the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadre staging road blockade near Chennai, she said, “It is not my opinion, but it reminds me of a person saying that it is an election drama.”

Asked about former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri saying that he will play a role in the Assembly elections, Ms. Kanimozhi said that it is his personal decision and she cannot comment on it. “It is a democratic country and anyone can start a political party or enter politics,” she added.

The MP questioned what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did for social justice and said that they kept destroying the reservation policies in the country. “Only Dravidian movement and the DMK voice for it”, she added. Asked about DMK’s stand on farmers' protest in Delhi, she said that Mr. Stalin had been opposing the farm laws and was demanding for the repeal of the legislations.

Ms. Kanimozhi interacted with members of the transgender community, auto rickshaw drivers and with residents of various colonies in the city. She also garlanded the statues of late leaders M. Karunanidhi, Periyar and C.N. Annadurai.