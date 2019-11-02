AIADMK govt. a big threat to people: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin termed the ruling AIADMK government as a big threat to the people of the State, “as it supports all the unfriendly policies” introduced by the BJP government.

“Even before the Centre’s notification of the National Education Policy, the State government has announced public exams for Classes 5 and 8 students. That is why we say that it is the BJP government in the State and not the AIADMK government,” he tweeted.

Separately, speaking at a marriage function of a party functionary, Mr. Stalin said Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami was not willing to take any criticism and got angry. “As Opposition, it is our duty to point out the mistakes of the ruling party. The State government is acting as proxy to the Centre, as is evident in issues like NEET, hydrocarbon projects, and so on,” he said.

Mr. Stalin alleged that the AIADMK won the two Assembly bypolls by using money power.

He urged the party cadres to be prepared for the local body elections or any other elections which they would be facing.