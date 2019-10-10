AIADMK government reluctant to hold local body polls due to fear of defeat: Stalin

The AIADMK government is adamantly refusing to conduct the local body polls, fearing that it will face its worst-ever defeat due to its poor performance and corrupt administration, DMK president M.K. Stalin has said.

The DMK leader met villagers at Notchikulam on the outskirts of Palayamkottai on Wednesday while canvassing for ‘Ruby’ R. Manoharan, the Congress candidate for the Nanguneri bypoll.

Mr. Stalin appealed to the voters to teach the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu and its electoral ally, the BJP, which leads the government at the Centre, a “fitting lesson”.

When the villagers gave a detailed account of the problems they encountered every day, like the lack of civic infrastructure, drinking water and motorable roads and poor healthcare,

Mr. Stalin said most civic issues could be easily and effectively addressed if local body representatives were in place.

“The ruling party is in no mood to conduct the polls even after the Madras High Court’s direction as its leaders know that the party’s candidates will face a defeat similar to the one they suffered in the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Though the BJP-led Centre was pushing ‘destructive’ projects in Tamil Nadu despite intense resistance from Tamils, the ‘corrupt’ State government had no backbone to resist the ‘anti-Tamil’ projects. The AIADMK government had become the BJP’s slave, he alleged.