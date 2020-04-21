AIADMK government misusing Amma Unavagam, says Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday slammed the ruling AIADMK for using Amma Unavagams to distribute free food and charged that the party was misusing government machinery for their party activities.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced that the party will distribute free food through Amma Unavagams in Salem, and Food Minister R. Kamaraj followed suit by making a similar announcement in Thiruvarur. “It now looks like the AIADMK is going to follow this measure in all districts. It is not clear on what basis this is being done without any announcement from the Tamil Nadu government,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said Amma Unavagams were set up by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, to provide food at a low cost to the poor and underprivileged. “In the last few years, the AIADMK government has not given any importance to the canteens and did not take care of them. But suddenly, the AIADMK as a party is now using the canteens to distribute free food. This announcement should be immediately withdrawn,” he said.

The TNCC president questioned whether the permission given to the AIADMK to distribute food through Amma Unavagams will be given to other political parties as well. He said if the AIADMK wanted to distribute food, they should choose certain areas like other political parties are doing at the moment and donate food there.

He also condemned the incident on Sunday night when some residents refused to allow the burial of a COVID-19 positive doctor’s body.