Tamil Nadu

AIADMK govt. has imposed a debt of ₹4.56 lakh crore on State: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin. Photo: File

DMK president M.K. Stalin. Photo: File   | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

DMK leader accuses govt. of failing to uphold State’s rights on tax share

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday accused the AIADMK government of imposing an unprecedented debt of ₹4.56 lakh crore on the people of Tamil Nadu and failing to uphold the State’s rights in relation to its share of taxes.

In a statement, he criticised the contention of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam that the efforts of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had led to the Union Finance Commission recommending the allotment of ₹32,849 crore as Tamil Nadu’s share.

‘Contrary to Budget’

“His argument runs contrary to the Budget he had presented in the Assembly on February 14. Mr. Panneerselvam had said that Tamil Nadu had sought an adequate share of taxes from the Centre, and the State government would bring pressure to bear on the Union government to allot the amount,” Mr. Stalin said.

Recalling Mr. Panneerselvam’s statement that the Centre had not sanctioned the revenue deficit grant, Mr. Stalin said the Finance Minister had ‘shamelessly’ claimed that the State had received the first instalment.

“Mr. Panneerselvam has criticised me just to divert the people’s attention from the Centre’s betrayal of Tamil Nadu,” he claimed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 11:59:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/aiadmk-government-has-imposed-a-debt-of-456-lakh-crore-on-state-stalin/article31435124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY