AIADMK government concerned about farmers’ welfare, Bills in Parliament will benefit ryots, Chief Minister says

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said it was only because the Agriculture Bills were beneficial that the AIADMK MPs had supported them in Parliament

Reiterating that the AIADMK government stood by farmers and was concerned about their welfare, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that the Agriculture Bills tabled in the Parliament would benefit the ryots.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the CM said that the AIADMK had always been ensuring the welfare of farmers and other downtrodden segments of society who required assistance from the government. He said that only because the Bills were beneficial, had the AIADMK MPs supported them in Parliament. “The government (Amma's government) will not remain a spectator,” he said. Asked about Rajya Sabha MP S. R. Balasubramonian’s stand differing from the party, Mr. Palaniswami said that they have asked for an explanation from the MP.

To a query on DMK president M. K. Stalin’s remarks that Mr. Palaniswami should not call himself a farmer, the CM took a dig at his political opponent. “He is not a farmer. Hence, he doesn't know anything about agriculture. I am a farmer. I am proud to call myself a farmer. My family has been involved in agriculture for long years. It would be advisable for Mr. Stalin to remain calm.”

Knowing well that the delta districts in Tamil Nadu were fertile, Mr. Stalin had signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for exploration of hydrocarbons. Forgetting all that conveniently, he (Stalin) has been attempting to blame it on us (AIADMK). It was Jayalalithaa who opposed the MoU then, considering the interests of the farmers. The DMK may claim today that they were in the protectors of the farmers, but people, especially the ryots in the delta region, would not have forgotten the DMK’s role in this, Mr. Palaniswami said.

The CM also said that the AIADMK government, in the last four-and-half years, had executed very many projects. The party, he said, can declare with pride that they have kept their promises. For instance, in Ramanathapuram district, last year, the government had commenced the construction of a medical college at a cost ₹318 crore. Similarly, a law college was promised here and work was underway. “So, whatever we have said, it is being either executed or is becoming a reality,” he added.

Cauvery-Gundar project

In the next three to four years, Ramanathapuram district, the CM said, would have more green cover. The State government’s ambitious project, the Cauvery-Gundar river link scheme would begin by January 2021. The 250 km stretch project, which costs around ₹14,000 crore would be executed in three phases.

As many as six districts including Karur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar among others would benefit. Water bodies in parched areas like Paramakudi, R S Mangalam and others would no longer remain dry, when the project gets completed, Mr. Palaniswami said, and added that the objective of the scheme was to prevent wastage of surplus water in the Cauvery.

Avoiding a direct answer to a query on whether the AIADMK would support late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala or align with her, Mr. Palaniswami said that he had come here to review the COVID-19 situation and hence would not like to answer the question.

On the COVID-19 situation, the CM said that the district had taken a number of preventive measures and followed the guidelines of the Department of Public Health. The district had 5,393 positive cases COVID-19 as on September 21, and had discharged 5,048 patients after treatment. There were 230 active cases. He appealed to the people to continue to remain indoors and take precautions when stepping out of their dwellings. The government was committed to preventing deaths and saving lives from the pandemic and expected cooperation from the public, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had laid the foundation stones for 220 new projects in Ramanathapuram district and had given a letter of appointment for a government job to P. Vanathi Devi, wife of slain soldier Havildar Palani.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the police in view of the CM’s visit.

Mr. Palaniswami proceeded to Madurai airport and was expected to leave for Chennai by a scheduled flight. The CM had announced his visits Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts, but, the government in a press release had stated that the CM had postponed the visits to the three districts as he had to be present in Chennai for a video conference meet with the Prime Minister on Wednesday.