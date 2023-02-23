AIADMK general council will meet soon to elect Palaniswami as general secretary: K.P. Munusamy

February 23, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - ERODE

AIADMK deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy on Thursday said the party general council would soon meet and elect party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami as its general secretary.

Addressing the media in Erode, he termed the Supreme Court’s order upholding the AIADMK general council meeting of July 11, 2022 as ‘historical’ and ‘important’ and said the party was formed and protected by former Chief Minister’s M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

“The party ruled the State for 31 years and Mr. Palaniswami had rescued the party from persons who tried to destroy it,” he said. The party’s “1.5 crore” cadre were rejoiced by the judgment, he said and thanked Mr. Palaniswami on behalf of the entire cadre.

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Munusamy saidfew began Dharma Yudham. “But, Mr. Palaniswami began the real Dharma Yudham and won,” he said adding the result will echo in the Erode (East) Assembly by-election and the party’s candidate K.S. Thennarasu will win by over one lakh votes.