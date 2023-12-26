AIADMK general council meeting slams DMK government over attacks on fishers, distribution of cyclone relief funds

December 26, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

A meeting of the AIADMK general council on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, saw the adoption of 23 resolutions, including those condemning the DMK government over the law and order situation in the State, in the distribution of cyclone relief, over NEET, and in alleged corruption, among others. It also condemned the Assembly Speaker over a plea for a seat for the party’s Deputy Floor Leader and also over the alleged blackout of speeches by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami during the telecast of the House’s proceedings.

Condemning the security breach in Parliament on December 13, the meeting termed this an assault on democracy and further said: “Ensuring the security of democratic organisations in order to ensure the security of the country, is essential. This meeting urges the Central and State governments to exercise extreme caution in matters of security.”

Of the 23 resolutions adopted in the meeting, the AIADMK condemned the DMK government in most of the resolutions, while it urged the Central government to meet a few demands. It also criticised the DMK government for allegedly being the reason for losing State rights, and over electoral promises which have not been implemented so far.

One of the resolutions adopted in the meeting urged the DMK government to take steps to retrieve the Kachchatheevu islet ceded to neighbouring Sri Lanka. It also condemned the DMK government for allegedly not taking steps to prevent the assault of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by pirates.

It also adopted a resolution condemning the Assembly Speaker over the party’s request for a seat for its Deputy Floor Leader and for allegedly not following the traditions of the House. It also adopted a resolution condemning the alleged deliberate “blackout” of the speeches made by Mr. Palaniswami on the floor of the Assembly.

The meeting also criticised the DMK government over allegedly not preparing for Cyclone Michaung and further charged that the relief announced by the State government had not reached all sections of the people.

A special resolution moved by Mr. Palaniswami proposed to celebrate the birth centenary of late leader and former Chief Minister V.N. Janaki Ramachandran was also adopted by the meeting. The former CM was also the wife of late AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran.

