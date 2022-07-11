AIADMK general council meet Live Updates | General Secretary post revived, Edappadi K. Palaniswami picked as interim General Secretary

AIADMK leader and former CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami arrives at the party’s general council meeting in Vanagaram, Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

July 11, 2022 09:58 IST

With the Madras High Court on Monday giving the green signal, the crucial General Council meet of AIADMK is underway at Vanagaram, in Chennai.

Here are the latest updates:

10.11 am

Unitary leadership in AIADMK revived after five years

AIADMK general council unanimously elects and appoints Edappadi K Palaniswami as party interim general secretary till a general secretary is elected as per amended bylaws, declares R.B. Udhayakumar. Elections for the post of AIADMK general secretary will be held within four months, he adds.

Violence erupts in Royapettah near AIADMK headquarters

Unitary leadership inevitable

Unitary leadership inevitable for strengthening AIADMK, says R.B. Udhayakumar. AIADMK general council proposes to replace “coordinator / co-coordinator” with ‘general secretary’ in its bylaws. R B Udhaykumar reads out multiple amendments including nomination process for aspirants for post of general secretary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

9.52 am

The Ettappan remark

R B Udhayakumar says Ettappan was born in the same land as Kattabomman. “Do not worry that Lakshmanan is not here when Rama is being coronated. 1.5 crore cadre are with Rama.”

9.50 am

Proposal to abolish coordinator, co-coordinator posts

Reading out the resolutions, AIADMK leader R.B .Udhayakumar said: “AIADMK general council proposes to abolish posts of coordinator and co-coordinator. Party general council empowered to amend bylaws to abolish posts. Though the two posts have ceased, the actions taken by the two leaders in the interim would be valid.”

9.30 am

Violence at AIADMK headquarters condemned

Condemning the violence that broke out at the headquarters of the AIADMK party office, a resolution said “Breaking open locks of any premises without authorisation is trespass:.

16 resolution adopted

The AIADMK executive council unanimously passes the 16 resolutions, according to the party spokesperson

9.05 am

Madras High Court gives nod for AIADMK general council meet

The Madras High Courtgave a go ahead for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council meet scheduled in Chennai on Monday, July 11, 2022 to abolish the posts of cordinator and joint coordinator and instead elect an interim general secretary.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy dismissed applications filed by party leader O. Panneerselvam and general council member P. Vairamuthu alias 'Amman' Vairamuthu to injunct the party from conducting the meet. The order was passed at 9 am, shortly before the meet was slated to commence.— S. Imranullah

8.30 am

Violence outside AIADMK headquarters

Tension prevailed near the AIADMK party headquarters in Royapettah from Monday morning as a major clash erupted between supporters of AIADMK leaders Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam just half an hour before the party general council commenced in Vanagaram.

Trouble began when Mr. Panneerselvam was on the way to the party office in his vehicle, the supporters of Mr. Palaniswami hurled stones preventing his convoy from advancing. The supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam however retaliated in kings and managed to break open the locked premises of the AIADMK party office and enter..

After Mr. Paneerselvam entered the party headquarters, his supporters also followed suit. Supporters of the two warring factions continued attacking each with stones, bottles and plastic chairs. Some tore the banners of Mr. Palaniswami and set them afire. Several vehicles parked on the roadside were damaged. — R. Sivaraman