AIADMK general council likely to authorise Edappadi Palaniswami, Panneerselvam to decide on alliances

The meeting of the AIADMK’s general council, slated for Sunday, is expected to witness a call from the leadership to the cadre to strive hard for the success of the party and its allies in the forthcoming elections to local bodies.

The meeting is being held to fulfil the party’s commitment to the Election Commission, according to a cross-section of office-bearers.

The previous meeting of the general council was held 26 months ago.

The event assumes importance as this will be the first time that the party’s highest decision-making body is meeting after the rebel group, led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran, was “neutralised politically” in recent months. Also, the party’s victory in the Nanguneri and Vikravandi byelections has created “greater confidence” in the leadership to face any challenge — politically or electorally.

The council is expected to adopt a resolution to this effect and give a general approval to Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister and party co-coordinator, and O. Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister and co-ordinator, to take decisions on forging alliances for the elections.

A few days ago, Mr. Palaniswami made it clear in Thoothukudi that the present alliance would continue. The council will also support the government’s latest decision to hold indirect elections for chiefs of urban local bodies.

As a senior functionary put it, most office-bearers are comfortable with the decision as otherwise identification of candidates to head ULBs will be a “herculean task”. Even though the functionary admits he was also a party to the decision to reintroduce the direct system in 2018, he feels that in hindsight, it appears that the decision of the Jayalalithaa regime in June 2016 need not have been disturbed.

Another reason behind the latest move, according to a few other leaders, is that the allies’ dependence on the ruling party will be much more now than under the previous arrangement. This will hold good for the DMK-led coalition too. The latest decision of the government will also mean that parties or the DMK can decide allocation of posts of ULB chiefs and town panchayats after the results. All these factors will keep the party members in good humour and motivate them to work hard during the polls to the local bodies, the leaders explain.