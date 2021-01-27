Tamil Nadu

AIADMK functionary sacked from party

A view of the poster | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent Tirunelveli 27 January 2021 16:47 IST
Updated: 27 January 2021 17:02 IST

According to party sources, posters put up in the name of Subramania Raja, MGR Mandram Tirunelveli Town unit joint secretary, welcoming Sasikala’s release from prison, had resulted in the termination

In a joint statement, the AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced the expulsion of Subramania Raja, MGR Mandram Tirunelveli Town unit joint secretary, for indulging in anti-party activities.

The statement appealed to party cadre and functionaries not to have any links with Mr. Raja with immediate effect.

Advertising
Advertising

According to party sources, posters put up in the name of Mr. Raja, welcoming former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala’s release from prison, had resulted in the termination. The poster also appealed to Sasikala to lead the AIADMK party as the general secretary. Hence, he was sacked from the party.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Read more...