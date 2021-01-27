AIADMK functionary sacked from party

According to party sources, posters put up in the name of Subramania Raja, MGR Mandram Tirunelveli Town unit joint secretary, welcoming Sasikala’s release from prison, had resulted in the termination

In a joint statement, the AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced the expulsion of Subramania Raja, MGR Mandram Tirunelveli Town unit joint secretary, for indulging in anti-party activities.

The statement appealed to party cadre and functionaries not to have any links with Mr. Raja with immediate effect.

According to party sources, posters put up in the name of Mr. Raja, welcoming former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala’s release from prison, had resulted in the termination. The poster also appealed to Sasikala to lead the AIADMK party as the general secretary. Hence, he was sacked from the party.