AIADMK functionary held in Erode for allegedly spreading false information against T.N. CM Stalin

June 17, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - ERODE

An AIADMK IT wing functionary in Erode, was arrested on Friday night on charges of spreading false and defamatory information against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on social media platforms.

Police said Gowtham, 24, of Thandampalayam, near Sivagiri, worked for the IT wing of AIADMK’s Erode Urban District. On June 15, he received a video that portrayed false information about Mr. Stalin. He made a few changes to the video, included his name and forwarded it to others. The video went viral on social media platforms, and subsequntly, the Cyber Crime Police detained him.

Gowtham was taken to the District Police office and a case under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66A (sending of offensive messages through a computer or other communication devices) of Information Technology Act, 2000, was registered against him. He was produced in court and lodged at the district prison in Gobichettipalayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cadre protest

As the news spread, AIADMK leaders including former Modakkurichi MLA V.P. Subramani, former MP S. Selvakumara Chinnayan, former Minister K.V. Ramalingam and party cadres gathered at the district police office. They said this was “an act of revenge” and wanted the functionary to be released. Police explained that he had been arrested as per the law and asked them to disperse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.